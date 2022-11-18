For some of us, buying a dog bed seems like a futile investment. Our four-legged friend is just going to sleep in our beds anyway. What’s the point? But for most dog owners, spoiling your pups with a comfortable place to rest is a necessity. There are lots of choices out there, from orthopedic beds to camp pads, that make pinpointing your dog’s needs a breeze.

Even if you just need a place for you pup to relax and snooze while at home or want a dog bed that will withstand the rigors of the outdoors, here are eight of the best dog beds to make your pup feel cozy and secure anywhere you go. Your dog would order these if it had opposable thumbs and a credit card…

Best Dog Beds to Make Your Pup Feel at Home Wherever You Roam

1. Orvis Memory Foam Wraparound Dog Bed with Fleece

Orvis, the trusted sporting goods brand, is rooted in fly-fishing, but has always appreciated “working dogs”—bird dogs to be exact. Its dog beds are spectacular and the Memory Foam Wraparound Dog Bed with Fleece is one of the “best in show.” This cozy bed provides the security of a den-style bed on top of 3.5 inches of memory foam. The cover features a soft fleece with upholstery-grade fabric that’s durable and washable. If you don’t think the Wraparound is right for your dog, try Orvis’ handy Dog Bed Selector to find the perfect match.

[From $191; orvis.com]

Get it

2. Pendleton Yakima Camp Dog Kuddler

Cozy is an understatement with Pendleton’s Yakima Camp Dog Kuddler. The wrap-around bolster is plush, providing extra security. This fluffy fortress is filled with high-loft memory-fiber polyester fill and features a super soft fleece cover that can zip off for washing. It’s a great-looking bed and complements any room. Besides the Yakima colorway, the Kuddler comes in a variety of designs from Pendleton’s National Park collection.

[From $210; pendelton-usa.com]

Get it

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!