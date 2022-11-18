3. Ruffwear Urban Sprawl Dog Bed Get it

Ruffwear’s Urban Sprawl bed is a fantastic indoor and outdoor travel bed. The two-sided inner mattress is made with recycled materials and provides two options, a firm or soft sleeping area, while the washable, easy-to-remove cover is dual-sided: one soft yet durable microsuede and the other a non-skid, waterproof material. The side handle makes for easy carrying and the simple rectangle shape fits everywhere you want your pup—in the car, truck, tent, under your desk, etc.

[$150; ruffwear.com]

