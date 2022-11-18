4. Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed Get it

Combining durability and comfort, the Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed features a K9-approved bolster with an EVA-molded, water-resistant bottom and an adventure-ready, removable travel pad made with high-density foam. The fabric cover for the bolster and top part of the pad are washable, along with the waterproof bottom portion of the travel pad. This bed can withstand being outside, on the road, smothered in peanut butter, marrow bones, and will look like new after a wash.

[$300; yeti.com]

