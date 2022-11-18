6. Smartwool Second Cut K9 Camp Cushion Get it

Smartwool’s K9 Camp Cushion is one of the most ingenious dog beds on the market. It boasts a circular design filled with, you guessed it—socks! Part of Smartwool’s Second Cut sock recycling program, the K9 Camp Cushion’s plump interior cushion is created with unwanted socks, while the cover is made with 69 percent post-consumer recycled polyester and 31 percent post-industrial recycled polyester. It zips off easily for washing. If your pup prefers lumpy but comfy beds, they’ll love the K9 Camp Cushion. And if you love the idea of recycling socks, you can send in your own, clean unwanted socks here.

[$150; smartwool.com]

