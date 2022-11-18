7. Mountainsmith K9 Bed Get it

Mountainsmith’s K9 Bed is a favorite among pups who like comfort in the backcountry. This highly compressible sleeping pad is made with synthetic insulation and has a brushed twill top layer and an abrasion-resistant bottom. It comes with its own stuff sack and can fit into the 2019 K9 Packs (large and medium only). Whether you’re headed to the crag or going on an overnight camping trip, your pup will thank you for toting this bed.

[$45; mountainsmith.com]

