8. Carolina Pet Company Ortho Sleeper Bolster Bed

One of Carolina Pet Company’s top-selling offerings, the Ortho Sleeper Bolster Bed is your senior pup’s best friend (after you, of course.) Sore joints find respite on a soft Sherpa surface atop four inches of medical-grade orthopedic foam. They can rest their head on a recycled high-loft MemoryFiber bolster. The Ortho Sleeper features cover zip offs for washing and an adjustable bolster for filling. The Ortho Sleeper Bolster Bed will give your pup the rest they need so they can give you the unconditional love you crave.

[From $55; carolinapetcompany.com]

