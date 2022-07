Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX Tool Kit GET IT!

Have this tool kit in your back pocket on any ride so you can hop off and fix any issues that crop up real quick. You don’t wanna get stranded out there, right?

Get It: Pick up the Topeak Ratchet Rocket Lite DX Tool Kit ($40) at REI

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!