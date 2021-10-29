The Best Early Samsung Black Friday Deals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everyone loves Thanksgiving. It’s most people’s favorite day in November. For good reason too. A day off and some good food with some loved ones. But it isn’t the only day people love in November. If anything, the day after is just as popular. Because who doesn’t love some good Black Friday deals?

Black Friday used to be a one-day affair. A free for all where everyone needed to rush to get their discounts so the holiday rush wasn’t too much of a problem on their bank account. Nowadays though, Black Friday deals are a month-long affair. Just look at Samsungs early deals that just went live.

Samsung is a great place for you to look at if you want to get some loved ones some tech gifts this year. Or even if you just need some new gear yourself. Because with the deals that have gone live and will be live for a while, you can pick up some winners at great low prices.

To show you guys how great the deals are right now, we have picked out a few of our favorite deals in the bunch. Each item hits a different category, so you can see the breadth of what Samsung delivers and the breadth of the sale. So if you want some new gear, check out these great deals below.

