The Best Electric Knife Sharpener for Your Kitchen

imarku 3-Stage Knife Sharpener GET IT!

This diamond-made 2 stage knife sharpener is perfect for any kitchen that has Japanese knives in them. You need to be careful with the angle as it can be used with other knives. But done at the right angle, those Japanese knives will come out better than ever.

Best for: Japanese Knives

Pros: Diamond sharpener will get those knives ready in 2 quick steps

Cons: Can be used with other knives so the angle needs to be taken into account

Get it: Pick up the imarku 3-Stage Knife Sharpener ($19) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!