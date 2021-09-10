The Best Electric Knife Sharpener for Your Kitchen

Kai AP0163ENG Serrated Knife Sharpener GET IT!

Want something to get your serrated knives ready to go? Then this is the one you need. Kai delivered a simple instrument that is made with a non-skip base to help prevent screw-ups when it’s being used.

Best for: Serrated Knives

Pros: Simple to use and those serrated knives will come out better than ever

Cons: Only can be used for serrated knives, so it’s not the most dynamic

Get it: Pick up the Kai AP0163ENG Serrated Knife Sharpener ($23; was $25) at Amazon

