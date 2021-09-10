The Best Electric Knife Sharpener for Your Kitchen

SHARPAL 104N Professional 5-in-1 Kitchen Chef Knife & Scissors SharpenerGET IT!
Get yourself a knife sharpener that doesn’t just stop at knives. Get yourself this SHARPAL option that also gets those scissors ready to go too. Scissors can be a big help in the kitchen too. Not only that, but European and Japanese knives can be sharpened in the specific slots for 2 step sharpening, as well as serrated knives.
Best for: Scissors
Pros: Any knife and your scissor can be sharpened with this dynamic option
Cons: Could be easy to accidentally put the wrong knife into the wrong slot
Get it: Pick up the SHARPAL 104N Professional 5-in-1 Kitchen Chef Knife & Scissors Sharpener ($20; was $30) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top