The Best Electric Knife Sharpener for Your Kitchen

SHARPAL 104N Professional 5-in-1 Kitchen Chef Knife & Scissors Sharpener

Get yourself a knife sharpener that doesn’t just stop at knives. Get yourself this SHARPAL option that also gets those scissors ready to go too. Scissors can be a big help in the kitchen too. Not only that, but European and Japanese knives can be sharpened in the specific slots for 2 step sharpening, as well as serrated knives.

Best for: Scissors

Pros: Any knife and your scissor can be sharpened with this dynamic option

Cons: Could be easy to accidentally put the wrong knife into the wrong slot

Get it: Pick up the SHARPAL 104N Professional 5-in-1 Kitchen Chef Knife & Scissors Sharpener ($20; was $30) at Amazon

