It’s not cheap to be an athlete, which is why the holiday season is the perfect time to surprise your favorite competitor with fitness gifts that can help them take their performance to the next level.

If doesn’t matter if they’re an amateur, someone who’s just getting into running or strength training for the first time; a committed fitness fanatic who’s trying to push their limits in the New Year; or an elite-level athlete who’s always in need of top-tier products for training and recovery. We’ve put together a range of fitness gifts that can help men and women across all skill levels and activities—from high-tech pieces of equipment (like The Mirror) that’ll elevate any home gym to sport-specific tools (like the Nike Vapor Goggle) that’ll help anyone eke out a faster time.

These fitness gifts will help anyone on your holiday-shopping list get stronger, move faster, stay focused, and feel better after a grueling workout or race. And when they finally snag that new PR, they’ll know who to thank.

