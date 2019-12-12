1. Polar Vantage V Get It

The Polar Vantage V is the first running watch to track power from the wrist rather than a footpod. So, uh, what does that mean? Well, the water-resistant device uses a built-in barometer and GPS to determine your “power output”—a metric similar to heart rate, but less influenced by external factors for a more objective assessment of how you’re performing in real time. The Training Load Pro feature gives you a comprehensive view of how all your training sessions (whether they’re on the road, bike, or in the gym) are affecting your body. And the Recovery Pro feature tells you if your body is ready to go hard or needs some more time to recover.

[$499.95; polar.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!