10. Specialized S-Works Prevail II With ANGi Get It

No one should ever get on a bike without a helmet. And for people clocking serious miles in the saddle—especially if they’re sharing the road with cars—good head protection is an absolute must. Specialized’s helmets now include ANGi sensors, which sync to a partner app on your phone and send a text message to specified contacts if they detect a crash, and a new super lightweight version of MIPS (the brain protection system built into the helmet’s padding). Plus, they’re more aerodynamic and well-ventilated than ever to keep you moving as fast as possible.

[$250; specialized.com]

