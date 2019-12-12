11. Recoup Cryosleeve Get It

If you’re struggling to find a gift for someone who loves to run or play sports like tennis, soccer, or baseball, Recoup’s Cryosleeve is a recovery godsend. The sleeve can fit over either arm or leg (shin, knee, hamstring, or quad) to provide cold and compression for up to an hour. Just pop it in the freezer for up to two hours to activate, and the sleeve will go to work tamping down inflammation and easing soreness and pain. The best part? It’s fitted with a Boa Fit System that lets you micro-adjust how snug the sleeve is. Turn that dial for maximum compression to help heal an injury (shin splints, tennis elbow, runner’s knee), or keep it more lax for regular post-workout recovery.

[$89.99; recoupfitness.com]

