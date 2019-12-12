12. Normatec PULSE 2.0 Series Leg Recovery System Get It

The use of zip-on compression sleeves are de rigueur in high-end training facilities for the pros. But everyday athletes can benefit in a big way with this investment. Normatec’s PULSE 2.0 Series Leg Recovery System uses compressed air to flush lactic acid from legs after a grueling strength session, run, or ride in the saddle. The idea is the enhanced blood flow (thanks to the compressive nature of the sleeves) boosts your body’s healing process, so muscles repair faster. The athlete in your life can customize the intensity of the pressure and dictate the time and zone settings. They can even sync to apps like TrainingPeaks via Bluetooth to keep track of their recovery while prepping for a marathon or triathlon.

[$1,295, normatecrecovery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!