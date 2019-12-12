13. Mineral Body KitGet It
No athlete wants to cover their aching muscles in Bengay or Biofreeze, wafting the scent of menthol everywhere they go. Instead, they can utilize the anti-inflammatory powers of cannabinoids in Mineral’s intoxicating Body Kit. The Sousa treatment contains 200 mg of hemp-derived cannabinoid oil, as well as a medly of other oils including blood orange, rose, and jojoba. Post-workout (and shower), this can be massaged into skin for maximum hydration. The Maison salve offers more targeted relief for muscle soreness with 300 mg of hemp extract. Rub into a tight, inflamed calf, quad, or hamstring. It has a woodsier scent, with hints of sage, sandalwood, and mint.
[$120; mineralhealth.co]
