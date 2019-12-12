13. Mineral Body Kit Get It

No athlete wants to cover their aching muscles in Bengay or Biofreeze, wafting the scent of menthol everywhere they go. Instead, they can utilize the anti-inflammatory powers of cannabinoids in Mineral’s intoxicating Body Kit. The Sousa treatment contains 200 mg of hemp-derived cannabinoid oil, as well as a medly of other oils including blood orange, rose, and jojoba. Post-workout (and shower), this can be massaged into skin for maximum hydration. The Maison salve offers more targeted relief for muscle soreness with 300 mg of hemp extract. Rub into a tight, inflamed calf, quad, or hamstring. It has a woodsier scent, with hints of sage, sandalwood, and mint.

[$120; mineralhealth.co]

