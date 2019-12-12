2. Mirror Get It

As far as home-gym equipment goes, it doesn’t get more unobtrusive than a sleek wall mirror (sorry, Peloton). When it’s off, Mirror works like any old mirror. But when you wake it up—via the switch on the bottom or the partner app—you’ve got access to 70-plus new live classes (from boxing to yoga) per week and a massive library of on-demand classes with certified pros like Nike master trainer Alex Silver-Fagan and NBC Strong trainer Chris Ryan. A built-in camera allows trainers to watch you move and provide real-time feedback, and they can even help you stay in your target heart rate zone if you sync your health data from your Apple Watch via the Bluetooth connection. Now you can even sign up for personal training through the Mirror.

[$1,495; mirror.co]

