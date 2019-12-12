3. Nike Vapor Goggle Get It

The swim segment of a triathlon is tough enough on its own; the last thing you want is to be wearing gear that slows you down. That includes goggles. The brand-new Nike Vapor is engineered to minimize drag resistance and maximize the field of vision—with oversized, curved lenses—for optimal performance (when it was tested against competitors’ goggles, it produced the least amount of drag in all the main strokes). And because goggles aren’t exactly the most comfortable piece of equipment, there’s a flexible nose bridge with four sizes so you can customize the fit to your face. A mirrored coating helps block UV rays and reduce glare when you take these babies out of the pool and into open water.

[$35; nike.com]

