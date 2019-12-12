4. TheraGun Liv Get It

Soft-tissue treatment devices like the Theragun use percussive therapy to speed up recovery by releasing muscle tension, breaking up scar tissue, and increasing blood flow—and man it hurts so good. It used to be that you could only find these in a high-end gym or a physical therapist’s office, but the latest versions are priced for the average gym-goer (and, in case you don’t actually know what to do with this tool, it comes with a partner app full of how-to guides and regimens to treat specific ailments). This is TheraGun’s quietest, lightest, most compact version yet, small enough to fit in your gym bag and still powerful enough to get the job done.

[$249; theragun.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!