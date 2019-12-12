5. ROKA GP-1X Performance Sunglasses Get It

The endless training an endurance race calls for requires serious sun protection—not just for your skin, but your eyes, too. These nearly frameless mirrored lenses (which are anti-scratch, anti-fog, and anti-reflective, as well as oil- and hydrophobic) provide an unobstructed field of view, while that lower rim protects your eyes from any dirt or debris. For how hard they’re working, you’ll hardly feel them on your face. The whole package weighs in at just 26 grams—a major perk when you’re wearing them for hours at a time.

[$230; roka.com]

