6. Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells Get It

Not everyone has space for an entire weight room in their house, but these adjustable dumbbells solve that problem nicely. A simple mount and dial system changes the weight of each dumbbell—from as light as 5 pounds all the way up to 52.5 pounds. You’re essentially getting a set of 30 free weights in just one pair. Not only does that cut down on clutter, it’ll help you move faster through your workout since you won’t be navigating between machines or constantly searching for the right weight per exercise.

[$298.96; amazon.com]

