7. Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Get It

Fact: Listening to music can boost endurance by 15 percent, according to research from Brunel University London. Even better: Music with more than 120 beats per minute increase your heart rate and peak power output in high-intensity workouts, making the workout feel more enjoyable, a study published in the journal Psychology of Sport & Exercise reports. Keep the sounds coming with totally wireless, sweat-resistant headphones (the volume and track controls are right on each earbud) that boast up to nine hours of listening time and stash an hour-and-a-half’s worth of power off one five-minute charge.

[$249.95; amazon.com]

