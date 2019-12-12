8. Hoka One One Carbon X Get It

When ultrarunner Jim Walmsley broke the 50-mile world record this year, he was wearing the just-announced Carbon X—proving this shoe was built for speed and distance. It’s got the same maximalist cushioning (a combo of soft EVA foam and rubberized EVA) and Meta-Rocker shape you’d expect from a Hoka, with the addition of a carbon fiber plate embedded in the midsole. That plate curls under your first and second toes to help you move more naturally through your gait cycle and propel you forward by giving you a little extra oomph in the toe-off.

[$180; hokaoneone.com]

