9. VKTRY Performance Insoles Get It

Insoles are probably something you think about more in terms of injury prevention than performance enhancement. Not this one. You know how sneakers are designed with foam that absorbs the energy you create when your foot hits the ground, then returns it back to your foot when you push off? That’s exactly what the VKTRY Performance Insole was designed (for Team USA, no less) to do. By helping you put more energy into the ground, the insoles can increase explosiveness, speed, and agility. And they still provide support, stability, and shock absorption to protect against injuries, too.

[$199; vktrygear.com]

