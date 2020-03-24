Fitness trackers have become ubiquitous, as much a street cred statement as a workout tool (in New York City, for example, the Apple Watch reigns supreme; when I moved to Denver recently, I discovered that Garmins carry more clout). And these devices aren’t going anywhere. Wearable technology—a $95 billion industry that includes fitness watches and other devices from Fitbit, Garmin, Apple, and more—was again the No.1 fitness trend for 2020 as reported by the American College of Sports Medicine, beating out actual workouts like HIIT and bodyweight training.

But we’ve long surpassed the day when a simple activity band sufficed (remember 2013’s OG Fitbit, that slim silicone band with blinking lights to indicate your activity progress?). Now, we’ve reached a point where near military-grade watches with oversized faces and the capability to track an insane amount of metrics are available for the average, amateur exerciser. This is a good thing! While a fitness tracker can’t make you fit, it can provide a ton (sometimes, too much) information about how your workouts are affecting your body and how you can optimize your training to better perform.

If you’re looking to make major gains this year, these devices can help you max out your potential—no matter what your workout of choice.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!