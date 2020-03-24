1. Garmin Fenix 6x Get It

Best for the outdoors

Hikers and skiers will go nuts for the topographical maps on this oversized watch. Navigate your adventures on the trails or the slopes with downloadable, easy-to-see routes all over the world. There are preloaded maps for 2,000 ski resorts that show run names along with level of difficulty. In the backcountry, the watch can distinguish and display metrics specific to skiing or climbing. Not sure where your endpoint is? Enter how far you’re willing to go, and the watch will suggest up to three routes to bring you back to where you started. Features like the altimeter and barometer sensors help you stay better informed of your surroundings, while expedition mode will extend your battery life—and GPS connectivity—for weeks.

[$849.99; garmin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!