2. Polar Vantage V Get It

Best for competitors

Designed for elite runners (or PR-chasing age-groupers), the Polar Vantage V is the first running watch to track power from the wrist. It uses GPS and barometer data (which accounts for elevation changes) to calculate “running power”—or the current amount of stress on your muscular and skeletal systems. This metric adjusts to changes in intensity faster than your heart rate, which allows the watch to provide more accurate workout insights. Complementary features like Training Load Pro, which tells you how specific sessiona are straining your body, and Recovery Pro, which tells you if your body is ready to train or needs more rest, help you maintain a holistic approach to training.

[$499.95; polar.com]

