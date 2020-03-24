3. Suunto 9 BARO Get It

Best for endurance athletes

This watch was built to outlast you—no matter how far you go. In its “Ultra” setting, it claims to have a massive 120 hours of battery life with active GPS; even if you’re using all the fancy metrics in “Performance” mode, you’ll get 25 hours. And if the watch senses that your battery is running low, it’ll alert you to switch to a different power mode. When you’re going the distance, the watch uses a specific algorithm that combines accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and barometric data to improve accuracy. It also has a built-in pressure sensor, which measures ambient air pressure to provide insights like sea level air pressure and storm alarms—an important feature if you’re alone in the wilderness.

[$599; suunto.com]

