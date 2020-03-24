4. Whoop Strap 3.0 Get It

Best for recovery

If you’re someone who knows how to go hard at the gym but doesn’t ever slow down to recover, the third-generation Whoop strap can help you optimize your daily strain, recovery, and sleep. Your strain number—a measure of the cardiovascular load your body takes on—not only includes your workouts, but the effect of daily stressors like travel and work. Based on your recovery level—calculated using your baseline heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and sleep—you can see how hard you should (or shouldn’t) train the next day. The strap also provides deep insights into your sleep, including sleep cycles, disturbances, respiratory rate, circadian rhythm, and more—plus how much sleep you need to be a functioning human the next day.

[$30/month; whoop.com]

