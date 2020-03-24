5. Apple Series 5 Get It

Best for gym rats

The latest Apple Watch iteration looks as good out of the gym as it performs in the gym. The biggest update is the Always-On Retina display feature, which keeps the screen constantly lit so you don’t have to obsessively flick your wrist to see the time. On the performance front, the watch automatically detects exercise and tracks everything from calories burned to your VO2 max (or how efficiently your body uses oxygen, a measure of aerobic fitness) during pre-programmed workout profiles from running to table tennis. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, too. Apple also added elevation tracking for even more performance insights. It’s all packaged sleeker than ever, with scratch-resistant ceramic and stain-, fingerprint- and yellowing-resistant titanium cases (available for the first time).

[$399; apple.com]

