6. Fitbit Charge 4 Get It

Best for tracking intensity

You should be logging at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity a week—but it’s not easy to quantify those minutes. Fitbit’s newest device is the solution. Not only is it the company’s first activity tracker to have built-in GPS—it’s also the first to track your “active zone” minutes. These zones (fat-burning, cardio, and peak) are based off your personalized heart rate zones (which will dynamically update over time depending on your performance); not only will you be able to see how intense different parts of your workouts were after the fact in the app, the device will also send you alerts regarding which zone you’re in mid-workout, so you can pick up the pace or slow things down.

[available for preorder March 31; fitbit.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!