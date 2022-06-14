Best Gear to Turn Your Pickup Truck Into a Mobile Work Space

This article was produced in partnership with Dometic.

Far from the spartan load haulers of yesteryear, modern pickup trucks are fully featured and can range from merely nice to downright luxurious, with prices for top-of-the-line pickups hovering close to $100k. Amenities beyond powerful (and sometimes efficient) engines, durable 4×4 systems, and 10,000-pound-plus towing capabilities can include on-the-go Wi-Fi; heated, cooled, and massaging seats; wireless charging; door-to-door leather with wood grain accents; and up to 12-inch touchscreens for fully featured infotainment centers.

All of this can make modern trucks, in most trim levels, great places to set up a mobile office or work space. And if you don’t have the dough to splurge for the priciest pickup with all the trick features, you can still outfit lower trim models with some cool aftermarket goodies that will enhance your truck’s office-on-wheels capabilities and help you get more work done, no matter your location.

Interior Amenities

Though modern pickup interiors now rival the wood- and leather-adorned cabins of vintage Rolls-Royces, there are still a few comforts missing—primarily, the mainstay of most ultra-luxury saloons: a built-in refrigerator. But you can easily remedy that by installing one of Dometic’s new CCF-T center console refrigerators. These compact fridges can fit in newer Ford pickups—F-150 (2015–2020), Super Duty (2017–present), and Expedition (2018–present)—and now the latest addition in GM models: the Chevy Silverado 1500 (2019–2021), Silverado HD (2020–present), GMC Sierra 1500 (2012–2021), and Sierra HD (2020–present).

Both units offer a seamless integration into the existing center console with an easy-to-install design that plugs into the factory 12-volt outlet, and has trick features like soft-touch on/off controls, internal LED lights, USB charging ports, and low-noise compressors approved for use inside vehicles. Storage capacity is 7.5 liters, or 12 12-ounce cans.