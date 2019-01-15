From hotel suites and ballrooms to pop-up tents and exhibition floor booths, there’s hardly a corner of the Las Vegas Strip and Convention Center that isn’t overtaken by demos of the latest and greatest tech when CES comes to town. The show used to be primarily about televisions, stereos, headphones, high-end audio, and aftermarket car accessories. Today’s CES goes way beyond those categories, including everything from AI technologies and cryptocurrency to health and fitness wearables and smart home devices. CES’s size and all-encompassing-ness reflects our current reality: Tech has infiltrated almost every part of our waking and sleeping lives (yes, there was a whole section of the Sands Convention Center devoted to sleep tech).

We spent many sleep-deprived hours scouring the 2.9 million net square feet (that’s about 45 football fields) of exhibits spread out over Las Vegas to find 16 new items of note to Men’s Journal readers. Not everything in this roundup is necessarily of the bleeding-edge, gee-whiz variety, but it all features well designed tech for smart homes, fitness, adventure, home entertainment, portable audio, travel, food, gaming, and more. Whatever we couldn’t include here you may well see in the pages of the magazine or online in the months to come, depending on release dates—though a few of these are already available.