The Best Gifts for Beer Lovers (That Aren’t Beer)

What do you buy for the dude on your list who loves beer? This isn’t a trick question—it’s obviously beer. But maybe this year you want to branch out and find those suds-loving connoisseurs something different—just not too different. With the holidays looming large on the calendar, we went looking for the best beer-related gifts. From reading materials to glassware to one of the world’s biggest beer events, here are the best gifts for beer lovers at a range of prices. Just pick one of these, throw in a six-pack, and cross that beerhead off your list.

1. The Book of Hops

When it comes to beer, hops are huge. They add stability to the brew, as well as bitterness and aroma. Depending on the hops, they can add flavors such as grapefruit, melon, honey, and pine. This is your chance to help your favorite beer lover gain a better understanding of a principle beer ingredient that’s way more interesting than literature on malt, water, or yeast. Author Dan DiSorbo profiles 50 of the world’s varieties of hops in this fully-illustrated guide to all things hops. And if the reader gets thirsty from reading, the book also includes hand-picked craft beer recommendations.

[$27.50; penguinrandomhouse.com]

Get it

