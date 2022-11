11. GrowlerWerks uKeg Go Pressurized Growler Get it

Set that beer lover up right for their next trip to the brewery. This portable pressurized beverage dispenser from GrowlerWerks will keep beer carbonated and fresh for up to two weeks. If you’re headed somewhere, this vacuum-insulated growler will keep 64 ounces of beer cold for 7 to 9 hours.

[$119; growlerwerks.com]

