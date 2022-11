12. 2023 Great American Beer Festival ticket Get it

The 2022 Great American Beer Festival was held at the beginning of October, but you can already buy tickets for the 2023 edition. This year’s festival in Denver featured more than 500 breweries serving over 2,000 beers. For a beer lover, this may be the ultimate event and one they won’t forget.

[$95; greatamericanbeerfestival.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!