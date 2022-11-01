The Best Gifts for Beer Lovers (That Aren’t Beer)

3. Northern Brewer Brew Share Enjoy Homebrew Starter Kit Get it

No, this gift isn’t beer, but this “foolproof” brewing kit will let the recipient make their own. Pick a recipe—an amber ale, IPA, or hefeweizen—and then Northern Brewer will send all the tools to succeed in brewing. They even have in-house brewmasters to help out beer lovers over text, online chat, or email.

[$120; northernbrewer.com]

