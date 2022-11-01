The Best Gifts for Beer Lovers (That Aren’t Beer)

5. Chateau Laguiole Classic Oak Barrel Wood Corkscrew Get it

Let your beer lover open their next bottle in style with this waiter-style corkscrew from Chateau Laguiole. Made by a company best known for its steak knives with the bee at the hilt, this opener was first produced in 1993. The handle is made from retired oak wine barrels and the wood retains the color and scent of aged wine. It comes with a leather sheath for carrying.

[$199; laguiole-imports.com]

