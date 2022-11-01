The Best Gifts for Beer Lovers (That Aren’t Beer)

6. CEO Stout Toffee Get it

Mel’s Toffee collaborated with Right Brain Brewery, a fellow Michigan company, for the first of its brewery toffees. The candy makers used the Right Brain’s CEO Stout that Mel’s describes as “a coffee toffee with beer.” For the beer, CEO stands for chocolate, espresso, and oatmeal. However, in the case of this toffee, the CEO stands for cocoa, espresso, and Oreos.

[$8; melstoffee.com]

