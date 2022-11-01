The Best Gifts for Beer Lovers (That Aren’t Beer)

7. Miller High Life Sportsman’s Club Exterior Flea Market Tee Get it

Sure, you could go through the racks at the thrift store looking for that perfect beer t-shirt, but here’s a chance to save yourself the hassle. A collaboration between Miller High Life and Junk Food Clothing, the Sportsman’s Club collection has items like this t-shirt that radiate day drinking at a smoky dive bar in the 1980s.

[$44; junkfoodclothing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!