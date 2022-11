8. Dilly Dally Provisions Spicy Beer Mustard Get it

Dilly Dally Provisions collaborated with Temperance Beer Co. from Evanston, IL on this spicy mustard. Featuring the brewery’s Root Down Porter—made with chicory and licorice root—this mustard is perfect as a condiment or a marinade for pork or chicken.

[$9; dillydallyprovisions.com]

