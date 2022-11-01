The Best Gifts for Beer Lovers (That Aren’t Beer)

9. Spiegelau Beer Tulip Get it

Based in Germany, Spiegelau has been making glass products since 1521. In the last decade, the manufacturer has added a line of glasses produced specifically for craft beer. Specifically, IPA, Stout, American Wheat Beer, Barrel Aged Beer, and Craft Pils. Depending on the shape of the glass, it can help preserve a frothy foam head, accentuate flavor notes, or heighten aromas. Our pick is this beautiful beer tulip that offers plenty of range. The company claims the glasses enhance both the hoppy flavors in pilsners and the malty characteristics of stouts.

[$36; spiegelau.com]

