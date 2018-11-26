You’re certainly not the only guy looking to bulk up come winter. Cooler temps direct your workouts indoors—where the gym becomes your hallowed stomping grounds once again. And even though you’re rocking a steady wardrobe of sweaters, flannels, and jackets, you still want to look good.

Of course adding 50 pounds to your deadlift PR and packing on as much lean muscle mass as possible is no easy feat.

Effort and time aside, your favorite pair of jeans might rip through the crotch and that old college tee will barely fit over your shoulders. To help you on your bulking journey, we’ve put together a list of gear designed to maximize your workouts, recovery, and everyday life now that you’re standing a little bigger, wider, and taller (even if the latter is all in your head).