The humble hammock has transformed in recent years from an uncomfortable sling made of thick ropes to a sleek, light home away from home constructed from advanced fabrics and innovative engineering.

And with all the various accessories and styles, you don’t have to limit your swinging session to just the summer months. You can stay toasty under quilts; sleep comfortably on top of hammock-specific sleeping pads; and beat thunderstorms thanks to burly rain flys. Plus, there are plenty of featherweight hammocks weighing in under 6 oz, so you can always stash one in your pack.

Want to enjoy a little hammock camping? We tested the latest, most advanced hammocks on the market. Here’s what you need.