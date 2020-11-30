19 Foolproof Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

This year, we wanted to brainstorm holiday gifts for everyone on your list that speaks to burgeoning pursuits and hobbies. Maybe your brother has become more invested in exploring the public lands around the local area. Maybe your parents are optimizing their home appliances to create a high-tech kitchen in order to cook more. And maybe your partner is leaning into working out at home, and you want to support their pursuits with fitness gear.
We’ve rounded up 19 presents that are sure to speak to the adventurer, athlete, foodie, and techie on your shopping list. Here’s what to get this holiday season. Also check out The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life.
The Best Holiday Gifts for the Adventurer
BioLite HeadLamp 750
Runners will reach for this slim-fitting, comfy headlamp with a no-bounce design, five dimmable lens modes (including a powerful, wide flood for ultimate trail awareness), and a rear red light/strobe.
[$99.95; bioliteenergy.com]Get it
Eddie Bauer Microtherm 1000 Jacket
This surprisingly light puffy is stuffed with insulating, 1,000-fill down in discontinuous baffling designed to maximize warmth. Stretchy side panels behind the shoulders ease movement.
[$399; eddiebauer.com]Get it
5.11 Load Ready Bags
These burly, 1050D nylon bags come in three tote sizes, 19L, 26L, and 39L (there’s also a 35L backpack version, pictured), and include a zippered mesh lid and internal pockets.
[From $55; 511tactical.com]Get it
White River Firecraft FC5 Knife
Campfire fanatics can appreciate the sharp and stout Firecraft, with a special notch that guides a spark rod (included), plus a stainless steel divot in the handle meant to hold a fire bow.
[$290; whiteriverknives.com]Get it
Nocs Provisions Standard Issue Binoculars
Pop your smartphone up to an eyepiece on these waterproof, 8×25 binos to boost your camera lens to 400mm equivalent. They’re also nitrogen-sealed and clad in a grippy rubber.
[$89.95; nocsprovisions.com]Get it
Patagonia Wood Burning Stove
This simple, timeless stove solution appeals to light-and-fast backcountry minimalists. All stainless steel, it breaks down into three pieces and can burn wood pellets when access to dry fuel is doubtful.
[$99; patagonia.com]Get it
The Best Holiday Gifts for the Athlete
Tracksmith Run Commute Jacket
Run to the office without looking like an athleisure dork in this sleek jacket—made with a proprietary nylon-wool blend that’s water-resistant, stretchy, and naturally odor-adverse.
[$198; tracksmith.com]Get it
Garmin fēnix 6X Pro Solar Edition
Garmin’s solar-assisted smartwatch (with a 14-day battery life) includes sport-specific metric tracking, hydration and altitude monitoring, access to multiple global navigation satellite systems, respiration tracking, and topo maps.
[From $850; garmin.com]Get it
Adidas Terrex Two Parley Trail Running Shoes
Tear up the trails with the eco-conscious Parleys. The knitted, recycled ocean plastic upper is mated to a bouncy Boost midsole and grippy Continental tread.
[$140; adidas.com]Get it
Hyfit Gear 1 Smart Gym
Compact and intelligent, this resistance band exercise system integrates a sensor to track 20-plus stats and record your workouts. A companion app offers guided workouts and a full library of exercises.
[$329; hyfitgear.com]Get it
UA True Wireless Flash X Headphones
Engineered by JBL, these waterproof earbuds bring workout-rocking bass along with multiple ear tips to enhance fit. Two sound technologies—TalkThru and Ambient Aware—offer easy chatting with environmental alertness.
[$170; underarmour.com]Get it
BSG Stillwater Four Button Golf Shirt
Stay cool and collected on the links with this sharp shirt made with a breathable and stretchy poly/spandex blend. An athletic fit makes dropping deep drives an unrestricted affair.
[$89; bostonscottgolf.com]Get it
The Best Holiday Gifts for the Foodie
Breville 3X Bluicer Pro
This space-saving modular mashup of an appliance blends, juices, and “bluices,” the unique process of inserting fresh juice into fiber-rich blended smoothies in real-time.
[$400; breville.com]Get it
Terra Kaffe TK-01 Super Automatic Espresso Machine
Skip the pods and spring for this machine, which grinds beans on demand to instantly make everything from Americanos and lattes to espressos and cappuccinos at the push of a button.
[$775; terrakaffe.com]Get it
Bo Jackson Signature Portable Gas Grill by Coyote Outdoor
Ideal for camping, cookouts, and socially distanced picnics in the park, this 316 marine-grade stainless steel gas grill is small enough to fit on a truck bed but still heats up to 20,000 Btus.
[$559; amazon.com]Get it
The Best Holiday Gifts for the Techie
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
With two screens, including a smooth, flexible one, the coolest, most show-stopping phone of 2020 seamlessly transforms into a mini-tablet that’s a delight for reading, working, or watching TV when unfolded.
[$2,000; samsung.com]Get it
Montblanc MB 01 Headphone
Made of aluminum, leather, and silicone, the luxury pen maker’s first-ever headphone wirelessly delivers nuanced sound that’s balanced and hi-res audio certified. Plus, unparalleled active noise cancellation blocks out all of today’s stay-at-home aural distractions.
[$595; montblanc.com]Get it
Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO Turntable
Plug-and-play right out of the box, the iconic Debut turntable’s latest iteration features a pre-installed Sumiko Rainier phono cartridge and a choice of nine colors and finishes for any vinyl lover’s home setup.
[$499; project-audio.com]Get it
Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger
This audiophile’s triple-threat smart speaker delivers pristine sound and responds to Google Assistant voice commands—all while wirelessly charging phones on top.
[$300; belkin.com]Get it
