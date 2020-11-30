19 Foolproof Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

This year, we wanted to brainstorm holiday gifts for everyone on your list that speaks to burgeoning pursuits and hobbies. Maybe your brother has become more invested in exploring the public lands around the local area. Maybe your parents are optimizing their home appliances to create a high-tech kitchen in order to cook more. And maybe your partner is leaning into working out at home, and you want to support their pursuits with fitness gear.

We’ve rounded up 19 presents that are sure to speak to the adventurer, athlete, foodie, and techie on your shopping list. Here’s what to get this holiday season. Also check out The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life.

The Best Holiday Gifts for the Adventurer

BioLite HeadLamp 750

Runners will reach for this slim-fitting, comfy headlamp with a no-bounce design, five dimmable lens modes (including a powerful, wide flood for ultimate trail awareness), and a rear red light/strobe.

[$99.95; bioliteenergy.com]

Eddie Bauer Microtherm 1000 Jacket

This surprisingly light puffy is stuffed with insulating, 1,000-fill down in discontinuous baffling designed to maximize warmth. Stretchy side panels behind the shoulders ease movement.

[$399; eddiebauer.com]

5.11 Load Ready Bags

These burly, 1050D nylon bags come in three tote sizes, 19L, 26L, and 39L (there’s also a 35L backpack version, pictured), and include a zippered mesh lid and internal pockets.

[From $55; 511tactical.com]

White River Firecraft FC5 Knife

Campfire fanatics can appreciate the sharp and stout Firecraft, with a special notch that guides a spark rod (included), plus a stainless steel divot in the handle meant to hold a fire bow.

[$290; whiteriverknives.com]

Nocs Provisions Standard Issue Binoculars

Pop your smartphone up to an eyepiece on these waterproof, 8×25 binos to boost your camera lens to 400mm equivalent. They’re also nitrogen-sealed and clad in a grippy rubber.

[$89.95; nocsprovisions.com]

Patagonia Wood Burning Stove

This simple, timeless stove solution appeals to light-and-fast backcountry minimalists. All stainless steel, it breaks down into three pieces and can burn wood pellets when access to dry fuel is doubtful.

[$99; patagonia.com]

The Best Holiday Gifts for the Athlete

Tracksmith Run Commute Jacket

Run to the office without looking like an athleisure dork in this sleek jacket—made with a proprietary nylon-wool blend that’s water-resistant, stretchy, and naturally odor-adverse.

[$198; tracksmith.com]

Garmin fēnix 6X Pro Solar Edition

Garmin’s solar-assisted smartwatch (with a 14-day battery life) includes sport-specific metric tracking, hydration and altitude monitoring, access to multiple global navigation satellite systems, respiration tracking, and topo maps.

[From $850; garmin.com]

Adidas Terrex Two Parley Trail Running Shoes

Tear up the trails with the eco-conscious Parleys. The knitted, recycled ocean plastic upper is mated to a bouncy Boost midsole and grippy Continental tread.

[$140; adidas.com]

Hyfit Gear 1 Smart Gym

Compact and intelligent, this resistance band exercise system integrates a sensor to track 20-plus stats and record your workouts. A companion app offers guided workouts and a full library of exercises.

[$329; hyfitgear.com]

UA True Wireless Flash X Headphones

Engineered by JBL, these waterproof earbuds bring workout-rocking bass along with multiple ear tips to enhance fit. Two sound technologies—TalkThru and Ambient Aware—offer easy chatting with environmental alertness.

[$170; underarmour.com]

BSG Stillwater Four Button Golf Shirt

Stay cool and collected on the links with this sharp shirt made with a breathable and stretchy poly/spandex blend. An athletic fit makes dropping deep drives an unrestricted affair.

[$89; bostonscottgolf.com]

The Best Holiday Gifts for the Foodie

Breville 3X Bluicer Pro

This space-saving modular mashup of an appliance blends, juices, and “bluices,” the unique process of inserting fresh juice into fiber-rich blended smoothies in real-time.

[$400; breville.com]

Terra Kaffe TK-01 Super Automatic Espresso Machine

Skip the pods and spring for this machine, which grinds beans on demand to instantly make everything from Americanos and lattes to espressos and cappuccinos at the push of a button.

[$775; terrakaffe.com]

Bo Jackson Signature Portable Gas Grill by Coyote Outdoor

Ideal for camping, cookouts, and socially distanced picnics in the park, this 316 marine-grade stainless steel gas grill is small enough to fit on a truck bed but still heats up to 20,000 Btus.

[$559; amazon.com]

The Best Holiday Gifts for the Techie

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

With two screens, including a smooth, flexible one, the coolest, most show-stopping phone of 2020 seamlessly transforms into a mini-tablet that’s a delight for reading, working, or watching TV when unfolded.

[$2,000; samsung.com]

Montblanc MB 01 Headphone

Made of aluminum, leather, and silicone, the luxury pen maker’s first-ever headphone wirelessly delivers nuanced sound that’s balanced and hi-res audio certified. Plus, unparalleled active noise cancellation blocks out all of today’s stay-at-home aural distractions.

[$595; montblanc.com]

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon EVO Turntable

Plug-and-play right out of the box, the iconic Debut turntable’s latest iteration features a pre-installed Sumiko Rainier phono cartridge and a choice of nine colors and finishes for any vinyl lover’s home setup.

[$499; project-audio.com]

Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger

This audiophile’s triple-threat smart speaker delivers pristine sound and responds to Google Assistant voice commands—all while wirelessly charging phones on top.

[$300; belkin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!