With the holidays barreling toward us, the best way to make the women in your life feel valued and appreciated is to get a jump-start on your shopping list. Last-minute holiday gifts never bode well, and finding a thoughtful present shouldn’t be a harebrained task either.

You might want a more luxe, extravagant gift for your wife or girlfriend; a practical, utilitarian gift for your mother or any in-laws; a more affordable, considerate option for nieces, sisters, and friends. Whatever the case and whomever you’re shopping for, we’ve rounded up a list of the best holiday gifts for the women in your life. We shied away from clothing and perfume recommendations; unless you really know her personal taste and style, these are generally tricky to nail. We also recommend shopping locally to support small businesses in your area, if you can.

From home goods from Sennheiser and SMEG to style and beauty picks from simplehuman and Dyson, these are the gifts we’ll be giving this year.

The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!