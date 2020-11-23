The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Away Bliss Set Get It

Whether she’s traveling by plane, train, or automobile, Away’s mini gift sets are an undisputed win. Five themed travel-sized products are included in one of the brand’s mini suitcases. In this case, The Bliss Set includes AMASS Four Thieves Hand Sanitizer, Pursoma Bain de Pied Recovery Foot Soak, NOTO Mini Deep Serum, Karité Crème Mains, and Bolden SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer within the Aluminum toiletry “suitcase.” It has an exterior clasp closure just like the normal Aluminum suitcase, only inside there’s a mesh pocket and elastic strap to hold all the goodies. Once she uses up these grooming must-haves, she can fill the mini suitcase with her own favorite travel-sized toiletries.

[$95; awaytravel.com]

