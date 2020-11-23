The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Bombas Women’s Merino Tie Dye Gift Box Get It

A stellar stocking stuffer, these are socks she’ll actually be excited to receive. They’re made of merino wool, so they naturally regulate temperature. We love the cushioned footbed, structured arch support, and reinforced heel to prevent wear and tear. The tie dye is a fun touch, but if she’s more into neutrals, try the Women’s Lightweight Calf Sock 8-pack in Mixed Solids.

[$78; bombas.com]

