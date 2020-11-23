The Best Holiday Gifts for the Women in Your Life

Hestra Peccary Handsewn Cashmere gloves Get It

A quality pair of gloves strikes the perfect balance for a holiday gift; even at a higher price tag, their functionality and everyday utilitarianism means it’s not frivolous. Hestra’s Peccary Handsewn Cashmere gloves are lined with kitten-soft cashmere. The exterior is peccary leather, which is derived from wild boars (in this case, from the Amazon jungle). This premium leather has a signature durability, elasticity, and grainy aesthetic. They’ll develop a patina over time and truly last for decades, making this a beautiful investment piece. And while these aren’t lined or insulated, its materials make it suitable to withstand cold down to minus five degrees.

[$475; en-us.hestragloves.com]

